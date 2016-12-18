Camellia Bowl champions once again

Basketball Mountaineers rout Bulldogs in non-conference finale Appalachian State returned to the Holmes Center Wednesday after a two game road trip against Power Five teams to blow out the Big South preseason No. 1 team, UNC...

Football Rapid Reaction: App State Repeats as Camellia Bowl Champs Appalachian State won the Raycom Media Camellia Bowl in dramatic fashion for the second straight season, beating Toledo 31-28 in a highly competitive game. The win was App’s 10th...

Basketball Wolfpack too much for the Mountaineers The Appalachian State Mountaineers took a trip to the state capital Thursday night to take on the NC State Wolfpack. In their second ACC match this season, the Mountaineers...