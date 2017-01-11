App State-ECU rivalry to be renewed

Appalachian State and East Carolina look to renew a football series that will be highlighted with a game at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.
App State athletics released Wednesday that a joint press conference will be held for both schools Jan. 17 at 2 p.m. in Bank of America Stadium.
The series is likely to have games on both college campuses in addition to the game played in Charlotte. More information on dates and details will be made clear at next week’s press conference.
App State has never played in a game at Bank of America Stadium, which is home to the Carolina Panthers. The only game the Mountaineers have played in an NFL stadium was at the Georgia Dome in 2015.
The last time App State met the Pirates on the football field was in 2012, where East Carolina cruised to a 35-13 victory. According to winsipedia.com, App State leads the series 19-12, but the Pirates have won the previous six meetings.
App State and East Carolina played every year from 1948-1962 and 1972-1979.
This story will be updated as more details become available.