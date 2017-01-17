What is contra dancing?

It’s not uncommon for Appalachian State’s Legends to be filled with people dancing. However, on certain Friday nights, the usual mob of people dancing to a band on stage...
Contra3_web_Courtesy
by January 17, 2017

It’s not uncommon for Appalachian State’s Legends to be filled with people dancing. However, on certain Friday nights, the usual mob of people dancing to a band on stage is replaced by a different scene. Instead, a small string band sits at one end of the dance floor, and a caller directs long lines of dancers as they coordinate their moves and swing their partners.

These Friday nights at Legends are for contra dances, and they occur about once a month throughout the school year. The dances are hosted by the Appalachian Heritage council, which is part of the Appalachian Popular Programming Society.

Mallory Vannoy, chairperson of the Appalachian Heritage Council and senior hospitality and tourism management major, said that contra dancing is somewhat of a combination of square dancing and line dancing. Long lines composed of groups of four stretch down the dance floor. Each dancer has a partner, and as the dance progresses, the partners make their way down the line, dancing with other pairs along the way.

A contra dance will have a live band, which usually plays Appalachian old-time music, and a caller. Each individual dance is slightly different. The caller typically runs through the moves before the dance begins, and then calls out each move as they happen during the dance.Contra2_web_Courtesy

“I was extremely intimidated the first time I went to a dance,” said Jonathan Brechbiel, a freshman communication studies major. “But I had a lot of fun. Everyone kind of helps you out with it, like there’s no shaming you if you mess up, even if you’re not good at dancing.”

Besides the dances at Legends, there are a number of regular contra dances throughout the High Country. The Boone Contra Dancers, a community group, hosts monthly dances at the Apple Barn in Valle Crucis for most of the year, and at the Old Cove Creek School Gym in Sugar Grove during the winter months.

The regular Boone contra community, which includes both community members and App State students, attends both the Legends and the Apple Barn dances, Vannoy said. A large number of beginners attend the dances at Legends, but beginners are welcome at all dances.

“I feel like there are more experienced people at the other dances, so it’s almost easier to be a beginner there, because the other people can teach you,” Vannoy said. “It is intimidating sometimes to be a beginner with all the experienced dancers, but they’re very helpful and willing to teach you.”

There are also some special dances throughout the year, such as Boonedoggle, a 12-hour contra dance which was hosted by the Boone Contra Dancers on Oct. 8, and a Costume Contra at Legends the Friday before Halloween. The Appalachian Heritage Council also usually hosts Rushfest, a contra dance set to music performed by a DJ, in the spring semester.

“Theming the contra dances always seems to go well,” Vannoy said. “The Costume Contra always brings a lot of students. There were a ridiculous amount of beginners there.”

The Appalachian Heritage Council exists to bring events to campus that are traditional to the Appalachian region. The council also hosts the annual Old Time Fiddlers Convention, which draws in people from all over North Carolina and neighboring states, in the spring semester, as well as Heritage Week in the fall.

“Although contra dances aren’t super traditional – square dances are a lot more traditional than contra dances – there’s a demand for contras,” Vannoy said. “And we’ve got a good system for bringing contra dances, and people keep coming to them.”

The dances are also good exercise and require a lot of focus, Brechbiel said, and are a fun, unique way to spend an evening, especially for college students.

Contra dances also offer an opportunity for students to meet new people, Vannoy said. They are very social dances, so dancers get to interact with a lot of different people throughout the night.Contra1_web_Courtesy

“It’s like social and physical at the same time,” Marshall Earley, a freshman sustainable development major, said. “You get to meet people while also getting exercise.”

Vannoy said contra community is really welcoming of different groups of people, and they’re really welcoming to everyone trying to learn to dance.

Story by: Adrienne Fouts, A&E Associate Editor

Categories
A&EEntertainmentEvents

by Celia Calhoun - Jan 17, 2017

by Jason Huber - Jan 17, 2017
Use social media? So do we.

RELATED STORIES

  • OpenMic_web_Emory
    A&E

    Open Mic Night in Boone

    At the end of a song, Crossroads customers erupt into an applause of appreciation towards the previous performer. Simultaneously at 3rd Place, observers snap in appreciation of a phrase...
  • The Celebration of Student Writng event was on November 17th. It showcased a variety of projects written by students who have been working on their topics all semester long.
    A&E

    Students share their work at sixth annual Celebration of Student Writing

    Rhetoric and Composition students with trifolds and laptops crowded the tables in Grandfather Mountain Ballroom of the Plemmons Student Union on Nov. 17 to share their work for the...
  • Bri Armstrong, who is a graduate student at Appalachian State University, is writing about past relationships. She is only writing novels for NaNoWriMo which is an event where participants write a 50,000 word story by November 30th.
    A&E

    A story to tell

    This November, a portion of the Boone community came together to tell their stories. From an emerging tech specialist to a vet assistant, writers of all ranges have gathered...
  • After nine years of working at App State Food Services, Joan Peters has retired back to her kitchen to care for her husband.
    A&E

    Goodbye, Ms. Joan

    There are 1,692 full and part time employees that work at Appalachian State University, according to the human resources website. Among them is a woman who is recognizable to...