Four arrested in connection to inauguration weekend vandalism

The arrests were made following an investigation into the string of vandalism that occurred along King Street early last Saturday. Boone police said in a statement that four individuals were...
by January 27, 2017

The arrests were made following an investigation into the string of vandalism that occurred along King Street early last Saturday.

Boone police said in a statement that four individuals were each charged with seven counts of Misdemeanor Graffiti Vandalism and one count of Misdemeanor Damage to Personal Property.

The arrestees are:

Taryn Bledsoe, 22.

Julia Grainger, 22.

Elizabeth Prier, 22.

Hannah Seay, 21.

The statement said the arrests were made through information provided to High Country Crime Stoppers from the public.

Lieutenant Chris Hatton said in the statement the department took the case very seriously and worked long hours to collect evidence and gain confessions from the suspects.

Damage from the vandalism was estimated to be $10,000.

The arrestees each received a $1,500 secured bond and are scheduled to appear in Watauga District Court March 1, 2017.

 

 

by Ian Taylor - Jan 27, 2017
