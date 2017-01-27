Three Pointer Reaction: App vs. Texas State

The Appalachian State women’s basketball team (8-11, 3-5 Sun Belt) fell to the Texas State Bobcats (10-9, 5-3 Sun Belt) Thursday night, 53-37. This was the Mountaineers first double-digit loss since Jan. 5.

The Good:

Both teams honored head coach Angel Elderkin before the game, wearing warm up shirts that said “Together we rise, Together we cure.” Women’s Basketball teams in the Sun Belt are teaming up with Coaches vs. Cancer this February for the 2017 3-point challenge. #WeFightWithA

Madi Story posted here second career double-double, her first being last game against Georgia Southern, posting 10 points and 10 rebounds this game.

The Mountaineers outrebounded Texas State 50-38, giving them 10 more than their season average, they tallied 31 defensive and 19 offensive rebounds.

The Bad:

Although the Apps usually shoot well behind the arc on a game to game basis, just under 30 percent on the season, they were only able to convert one triple on 17 shots.

App State only scored 10 points in the paint compared to Texas State’s 30

Texas State’s benched also outscored Apps bench buy 20, 30-10.

Off of those 19 offensive rebounds, App only scored 14 second chance points.

Three Pointers:

Reinforcements

Junior forward Katelyn Doub returned is starting to get into playing shape returning from injury.

Elderkin said she is at about 70 percent.

She totaled 11 minutes of playing time this game.

Providing a spark off the bench, Doub kept app competitive most of the game.

Charity Stripe

The Mountaineers were able to convert from the free throw line.

They made 14 of 18 shots, which comes out to 78 percent.

Averaging only 67 percent on the season, this was one of the bright spots of the game.

Cold Shooting

After the first quarter, both teams were only shooting three-for-14 from the field, 21.4 percent.

The Apps never pulled their percentage above that the rest of the game.

Shooting 17.6 percent in the second, 18.3 percent in the third, and again 21.4 percent in the fourth quarter.

App was only able to to convert one 3-pointer on 17 attempts, rounding off a night they’ll want to forget.

Whats Next?

This Saturday, UT Arlington comes into town to take on the Mountaineers in another conference battle. App will look to correct their mistakes and bounce back stronger at 1 p.m. in the Holmes Convocation Center.

Story By: Taylor Story, Sports Reporter