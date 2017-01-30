Apps lose fifth straight game

The Mountaineers have lost eight of their last nine games
App State fell to Texas State Monday night to fall to 1-8 in the Sun Belt
App State fell to Texas State Monday night to fall to 1-8 in the Sun Belt
by January 30, 2017

Following a hot first half in their past game against UT Arlington, the Mountaineers could not maintain the same first period success, falling to Texas State 68-55.

App State (6-14, 1-8 Sun Belt) was 0-4 from the 3-point line in the first half. Just two days ago, the Mountaineers knocked down five triples in the first half.

Never relinquishing the lead, Texas State (13-8, 6-3 Sun Belt) used a hot start to set the tone, jumping out to a 13-4 advantage before head coach Jim Fox burned a timeout to stop the bleeding.

“We came out as flat as anything, and I think they had five or six layups in a row and that started it right there,” Fox said. “Just a very disappointing effort, and that falls on me not having the guys ready.”

After taking a 37-29 advantage into halftime, the Bobcats would see their lead cut down to five after a layup by sophomore forward Tyrell Johnson. Texas State, however, would then blow the game wide open, using an 18-2 run to put the Bobcats up 64-43 with just under five minutes remaining.

“We keep putting ourselves in holes early and playing behind and it seems like we’re playing behind the whole game,” junior forward Griffin Kinney said. “It is a 40 minute game and we haven’t figured it out quite yet.”

Kinney would record a double-double, pouring in 17 points and grabbing 10 boards. Sophomore guard Emarius Logan also scored 17 points, shooting a blistering 60 percent from the field.

Free throw struggles also plagued the Mountaineers, making just three of eight attempts in the first half. App State would finish under 60 percent from the line for the game, converting on only 12-of-21 attempts.

Coming off of a 33-point outing and averaging 29 points over his last three games, sophomore guard Ronshad Shabazz followed up the three games with a season low, scoring only six points. While only making 3-of-10 shots in the first half, Shabazz was held scoreless in the second half.

“They’re very physical and I thought he [Ronshad] did a good job except for once or twice in the second half for staying in the system and getting his shots,” Fox said. “Today they just didn’t fall for him.”

Dropping their fifth game game in a row, the Mountaineers will look to regroup when they travel to Arkansas State on Saturday. The Red Wolves are the only team that the Mountaineers have beaten this year in conference play.

“We look great in practice, every walk through and shoot around,” Logan said. “We just have to take it to the game.”

Story By: Tyler Hotz, Sports Reporter

Categories
BasketballSports

by Jay Boyd - Jan 29, 2017

by Staff Reports - Jan 30, 2017
Use social media? So do we.

RELATED STORIES

  • Freshman Patrick Good (Left) and Kelvin Robinson (Right) have been suspended by the team indefinitely
    Basketball

    Two men’s basketball players suspended

    The Appalachian State men’s basketball team announced before the team’s game on Monday that freshman guards Kelvin Robinson and Patrick Good have been suspended indefinitely for violation of team...
  • Sophomore guard Ronshad Shabazz, jumps to catch the ball during the game against UT Arlington. The Mountaineers lost to the Mavericks with the final score being 67-83.
    Basketball

    Tale of two halves

    A lack of scoring options haunted App State men’s basketball on Saturday as they lost 83-67 to UT-Arlington (16-5, 6-2 Sun Belt) for the second time this season. App...
  • Freshman center Bayley Plummer, makes an attempt to score a basket during the game against UT Arlington. The Mountaineers lost the the Mavericks with the final score being 62-73.
    Basketball

    Second quarter woes leads to loss

    Two days removed from what head coach Angel Elderkin called a “bizarre” shooting game where the App State women’s basketball team shot 19.6 percent from the field, the Mountaineers...
  • Photo Courtesy: App State Athletics/ Dave Mayo
    Basketball

    Bizarre shooting night for Mountaineers

    The Appalachian State women’s basketball team was unable to keep up with the visiting Texas State Bobcats (10-9, 5-3 Sun Belt), losing 51-37 in a cold shooting performance by...