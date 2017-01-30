Two men’s basketball players suspended

The Appalachian State men’s basketball team announced before the team’s game on Monday that freshman guards Kelvin Robinson and Patrick Good have been suspended indefinitely for violation of team rules.

Robinson, who has missed the team’s last four games due to injury, has averaged 8.0 points per game, tied with Good, and started all 15 games he has played in this season.

Good has made his mark on the team with his 3-point shooting, ranking second on the team on 3-point field goals made with 42.

Head coach Jim Fox said in an App State Athletics press release that the team hold themselves to a certain pride. The exact violation has not been released.

The loss leaves the Mountaineers team thin in the backcourt.

“We are missing our starting point guard and a guy who would be starting, so that definitely limits your bench there,” Fox said after Monday night’s loss. “We are just not where we want to be with our program right now, and our program doesn’t have that depth that we need.”

With only nine games remaining in the regular season, Fox said the suspension will be a learning experience before they return to the court.

App State currently sits at 6-14 and 1-8 in the Sun Belt conference.

We will bring you updates to this story as it develops.