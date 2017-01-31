University announces candidates for Vice Chancellor of Student Development

Three candidates for the position of vice chancellor for Student Development have been selected to interview on campus by the university’s search committee. The candidates are Cathy Akens, Trae Cotton and J.J. Brown.

Each of the candidates will visit campus for a two day period to give presentations and interview for the job. According to the search committee’s website, the vice chancellor of Student Development is responsible for a staff of more than 250 and a $46 million budget.

Cathy Akens is currently the associate vice president for Student Affairs and Dean of Students at Florida International University, where she also received her doctorate of education in higher education.

Akens’ CV said that while she was at Florida International University she created and implemented a bias education response team, opened a student food pantry and secured a $300,000 grant to fund a campaign that aimed to reduce sexual assault.

Akens is scheduled to visit Feb. 15-16.

Trae Cotton is currently the vice chancellor for Student Affairs at Winston-Salem University and received a doctorate in philosophy from Walden College.

Cotton is scheduled to visit Feb. 16-17.

Cotton’s CV said that he was responsible for a budget in excess of $13 million, was a member of the chancellor’s executive team and was charged with providing leadership to several offices that oversee student life.

J.J. Brown has been the Dean of Students at Appalachian State since 2010. He received his masters of education from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville.

During his time at Appalachian Brown has established an on call protocol, is responsible for the Campus Awareness, Response and Education Team and developed the “It’s up to Me/Us” AppCares campaigns.

Brown is scheduled to interview Feb. 22-23.