Super Bowl LI

  • Football recruit Jermaine McDaniel discusses what attracted him to Appalachian State, as well as what he hopes to bring to the football program.
    Football

    Character plays key role in App’s signing day

    Transitioning from the FCS to the FBS only a few years ago, more than just the quality of football has changed at Appalachian State University. While the dust settles...
  • Head coach Scott Satterfield during the signing day press conference on February 1 Photo by: Braxton Critcher, Photographer
    Football

    Mountaineers ink 18 on National Signing Day

    App State football wrapped up recruiting season on the Feb. 1. National Signing Day, inking 18 recruits for the fall. The Mountaineers filled the spots of those lost seamlessly...
  • The Sun Belt and the American Cancer Society paired up for a 3-point challenge that begins on February 1 throughout the month. Photo courtesies: Rob Moore/App State Athletics
    Basketball

    Coaches vs. Cancer

    The Sun Belt Conference has shown its support for App State women’s basketball head coach Angel Elderkin and her fight with endometrial cancer. During the month of February, each...
  • Sophomore guard Q. Murray, looks for an open player to pass to during the game against UT Arlington. The Mountaineers lost the the Mavericks with the final score being 62-73.
    Basketball

    Right on Q

    A whole new look was expected for the App State women’s basketball team entering the 2016-17 season as they were just a year removed from bringing on four transfers to...