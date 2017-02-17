Boone police make arrest linked to January armed robbery

Boone police arrested a 21-year-old man in connection with an alleged armed robbery and drug charge that occurred in January after stopping him for a traffic violation on Feb. 10.

According to the police report Jalen Raynard Smith, of Triumph Lane, was charged with one count of felony robbery with a dangerous weapon, one count felony possession with the intent to sell schedule II controlled substance, one count felony possession with the intent to sell schedule VI controlled substance, one count misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and three counts failure to appear in court.

An armed robbery was reported on Jan. 25 at approximately 9 a.m. on Stoneybrook Court in Boone. The victim reported that a masked man with a gun forced his way into his apartment and took his wallet.

According to the report, police responded to the scene quickly but were unable to find the suspect at that time. Police reviewed the scene for evidence and found shoe prints that the report said could have belonged to the suspect.

According to the report, an officer stopped the suspect for a traffic violation last Friday and found he had outstanding arrest warrants for failure to appear in Cabarrus County. A search of the suspect’s vehicle discovered two ounces of Marijuana, 30 dosage units of a schedule II controlled substance, drug paraphernalia, three firearms and a large amount of U.S. currency.

Police said evidence of the armed robbery was also located inside the suspect’s vehicle.

Boone Chief of Police Dana Crawford wrote in a statement that he was proud of the department’s work on this case.

According to the report Smith posted a $87,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Watauga County District Court on March 1.