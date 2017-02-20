App State announces three-game football series with UNC

Sports Mountaineers fall to Hoosiers in NWCA dual The Indiana Hoosiers overpowered the Mountaineers on Sunday in the National Wrestling Coaches Association dual championships, handing them their first loss at home this season after winning their previous...

Sports Mountaineers ready for Big Ten dual On Sunday at 3 p.m., the App State wrestling team will host a Big Ten opponent for the first time in program history as they take on Indiana University...

Baseball Baseball prepares for season opener Coming off an 18-36 record last season, the Mountaineers look to hit the diamond in 2017 with a new approach towards the season. Appalachian State head baseball coach, Kermit...