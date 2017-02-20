App State announces three-game football series with UNC

App State football announced another big matchup against an in-state school just a month after announcing a series with East Carolina.
Appalachian State agreed on Monday to a three-game football series with North Carolina Chapel Hill that is set to begin on Sept. 21, 2019 at Kenan Stadium.
The matchup will not only set up a game between two of the current top FBS teams in the state, but it will be the first time the two teams have played each other in 77 years.
UNC will travel to Boone for the second game on Sept. 3, 2022, and the Mountaineers will finish off the series in Chapel Hill on Sept. 9, 2023.
The Tar Heels will become the third ACC program to visit the rock in a seven year-span, in addition to their 2016-matchup hosting Miami and next season’s matchup against Wake Forest.
App State holds a 7-31-1 all-time record against ACC opponents. All seven wins and the tie have come against Wake Forest.
“This series is the next addition in bringing Power 5 programs to Kidd Brewer Stadium,” App State Athletic Director Doug Gillin said in a press release. “With a record crowd for Miami last year, Wake Forest this season, and North Carolina in 2022, we are continuously looking for opportunities to bring great opponents to The Rock. “
App State will add UNC to the 2019 non-conference schedule. They are also set to play East Tennessee State and Charlotte that season.
With UNC being one of the most known public universities in the country, the Mountaineers have not faced the Tar Heels since 1940. UNC defeated the Mountaineers 56-6.
Winning two Camellia Bowl championships since moving to the FBS in 2014 and a Sun Belt conference championship, this will be the fourth ACC team App will face since the transition, and the fourth in-state FBS team scheduled for the Mountaineers.
The only FBS school yet to schedule a football game with App State is Duke.
“Our goal is to continue to bring Power 5 opponents, when available, and quality Group of 5 opponents to Boone, which benefits our students, student-athletes, university and community,” Gillin said. “I truly enjoyed working with the UNC administration in constructing a series that is a win-win. Playing regional and in-state opponents makes a lot of sense for us.”
Recording a record-breaking crowd last season when Miami visited “The Rock,” the opportunity to continue having Power Five teams and in-state rivalries will help bring more fans to the High Country.
“We will see an increase in tickets sales both home and away, reduced travel costs and less missed class time for our students,” Gillin said. “Over the next eight seasons we will be playing the series with UNC, in addition to a four-game series with ECU, and a home-and-home series with Wake Forest, Charlotte and Marshall.”
App State will open the 2017 season in Athens where they are set to play Georgia, another Power 5 team.
Story By: Jason Huber, Sports Editor