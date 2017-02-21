Malachi back in the High Country

Basketball Hampton excels in college transition Armani Hampton never intended to play basketball. Hampton was planning on just sticking with cheerleading, until she attended her first basketball practice. “I actually started in the...

Sports Mountaineers fall to Hoosiers in NWCA dual The Indiana Hoosiers overpowered the Mountaineers on Sunday in the National Wrestling Coaches Association dual championships, handing them their first loss at home this season after winning their previous...

Breaking News App State announces three-game football series with UNC App State football announced another big matchup against an in-state school just a month after announcing a series with East Carolina. Appalachian State agreed on Monday to a three-game...