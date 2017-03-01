Boone police investigate death of infant

An infant was pronounced dead upon arrival at Watauga Medical Center last Tuesday according to a police report.

Boone police officers and medics responded to a call requesting assistance with an unresponsive infant in a residence in the Watauga Green apartment complex on Clawson Street in Boone at around 7:30 a.m.

First responders then transported the infant to the emergency room at Watauga Medical Center. According to the police report there were no obvious signs of foul play.

According to the report Boone police detectives are currently investigating the death.