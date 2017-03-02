Can Slam donates food to needy

Sixteen teams of three competed last Friday in the second annual Can Slam, a basketball tournament in the Student Recreation Center that asked for donations of canned food in exchange for entry.

Admission required three cans per person, all of which were donated to the Watauga County Hunger and Health Coalition. The event was organized by Phi Gamma Delta and Alpha Omicron Pi.

Anthony Moleta, a sophomore marketing major, said he has been involved with Phi Gamma Delta since the fall of 2015 and feels the Can Slam is successful because it gives participants a fun activity while also working to meet the needs of the community.

Samantha Daniels, a junior psychology major, acted as a referee during the event and said her experience in basketball made her qualified for the role.

Daniels said she was happy to see Greek organizations partnering with each other outside of mixers.

Sarah Brody, a sophomore history major, said both organizations worked outside of their designated philanthropy for this event to help the local community.

Elise Crawford, a junior hospitality and tourism management major, coordinated the event and said she felt the event had grown since last year.

Crawford said the event collected 475 cans of food to be donated to the Watauga County Hunger and Health Coalition. Teams who participated also pledged to volunteer with the coalition in the near future.

According to the Hunger and Health Coalition website, the organization strives to provide support for struggling families in the High Country.

Crawford said events like the Can Slam provide a platform and create stronger ties to service organizations in the Appalachian community.

“We hope use our organization to reach to a greater part of the community, for the good of the community as a whole,” Crawford said.

Story by: Caroline Comer, News Reporter