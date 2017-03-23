ASU police report assault on female

A female student reported to university police that she was assaulted while walking behind Wey Hall on March 22.

According to university police the student was approached by an unknown male who pushed her to the ground. The student then struck her assailant and fled the area.

The suspect was described as being a Caucasian male, 22-25 years old, approximately 6 feet tall with long brown shaggy hair, having a beard without a mustache and was wearing a long-sleeved red plaid shirt, blue skinny jeans and black or grey shoes with an unlit cigarette in his mouth.

University police are continuing to investigate the incident.