J.J. Brown selected as new Vice Chancellor of Student Development

Appalachian State’s current Dean of Students J.J. Brown was selected as the new vice chancellor of student development last Monday.

An email from the chancellor’s office said Brown has served with distinction as associate vice chancellor for student development and dean of students at Appalachian since 2010.

Brown said via email that he is honored to serve Appalachian State as the new vice chancellor for student development and looks forward to working with staff members to further enhance students Appalachian experience.

Michael Mayfield, vice provost for undergraduate education and chair of the search committee, said the search committee was looking for a candidate with a wealth of leadership experience they could bring to heading a division responsible for 18,000 students.

The vice chancellor for student development is responsible for a staff of over 250 and an annual budget of $46 million, according to the search committee’s website.

Mayfield said the search committee was impressed by Brown’s deep care for students and dedication to the mission of the university.

“Well, for those of us who have worked with him since he got here roughly seven years ago and even those who have only gotten to know him in the last couple of years, his passion and deep care and concern for students comes out in every conversation with him,” Mayfield said.

Mayfield said the committee saw many qualified candidates with excellent credentials.

Mayfield said there are pros and cons to interviewing for a high level position at a university where you are currently employed and that he did not believe Brown’s current position at the university helped him in securing the job.

The search committee compiled its own impressions as well as community feedback and submitted them to the Chancellor, who made the final decision of who to hire for the position.

Mayfield said Brown demonstrated a strong ability to make challenging decisions about what is best for both the development of individual students and the university as a whole.

“One thing that J.J. would talk about, if you’ve talked to him I’m sure or if you’ve heard him speak before he always talks about challenge and support,” Mayfield said. “So we challenge our students and we support them as best we can and I think that J.J. epitomizes that approach to college student development.”

