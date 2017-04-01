Grizzly Reaction: Grizzlies vs. Dayton

Looking to bounce back after a tough loss to the Lehigh Valley Steelhawks last week at home, the High Country Grizzlies (2-1) came back with an obliteration of the Dayton Wolfpack (0-3) in a blowout win 94-6 at The Holmes Center on Saturday night. With the goal of scoring 100 points, the Grizzlies fell just short, and at one point led 81-0 in the third quarter.

The Good:

Just about everything. The Grizzlies scored 94 points.

They held a 62-0 halftime lead, and led 81-0 at point, not allowing the Wolfpack to score until the fourth quarter.

Quarterback Stephen Panasuk threw for a season high seven touchdowns, and ran for one.

The Grizzlies defense scored four pick-sixes and defensive back Brandon Fuentes had four interceptions total and two pick-six.

Jimmy LeGree had two pick sixes and three interceptions.

Brandon Sutton led the defensive line with multiple sacks and a touchdown recovered from a fumble.

In total, the Grizzlies had seven interceptions.

Former Mountaineer fan favorite Malachi Jones pulled in four touchdowns.

The Mountaineers defense limited the Wolfpack in all aspects of the game, and didn’t allow them to score until a late touchdown. The Wolfpack was close to scoring twice in the five-yard line, but failed to score because of defensive pressure by the Grizzlies.

Receiver Daron Clark caught two touchdowns.

Oh, and again, the Grizzles scored 94 points.

The Bad:

Really not too much bad.

The Grizzlies didn’t reach their goal of 100 points, only reaching 94.

Grizzlies’ kicker Cody Sterrett missed five extra points on a rough night for him.

The Grizzlies couldn’t hold onto the shutout, giving up a touchdown with four minutes remaining in the game.

What’s Next?

After a blowout win, the Grizzlies will host Jacksonville on April 9 at 3:30 p.m. Jacksonville is 3-0 and arguably one of the best teams in the league, giving the Grizzlies a big test.

Story By: Jason Huber, Sports Editor

Photos By: Lindsay Vaughn, Staff Photographer