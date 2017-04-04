SGA candidate primers

Anderson Clayton – sophomore journalism major

Alan Lee – junior political science major

Clayton said via email that her administration would prioritize action and attainability and aims to start a movement to ensure that student’s voices are heard. Clayton identified tuition and fees as being of particular importance and said she will work to hold the university accountable for any decisions made on this issue. Clayton said she aims to create a grant system to distribute some of SGA’s $42,000 annual budget amongst other clubs at the university. Clayton is the current SGA Director of External Affairs. Lee is the current SGA Director of Student Affairs.

Dejon Milbourne – junior, undecided

Rice Neese – junior philosophy major

Milbourne said via email the most important thing about being SGA president is understanding what students want done to give the best recommendations possible to administration. He identified tuition and fee increases as being a key issue, arguing students should have a greater say in where money is allocated as more of it comes from them. Milbourne identified health services, parking lot renovations and student activities fees as being important areas to focus on. Milbourne has served as a senator in SGA. Rice Neese said he believes governance of the university should be realigned to give students more say in big decisions and has served as an SGA senator for the past three years.

JaQuan Wiley – senior music education major

John Sullivan – junior public relations major

Campaign Manager Rebecca Parsons said via email they believe transparency is a critical issue in this campaign, which they claim has been lacking in previous SGA administrations. Some of their key proposals are a transfer student union, creating a multicultural club council to increase funding to underrepresented communities on campus and officially designating all single occupancy restrooms on campus as gender neutral. JaQuan Wiley has served as the first African-American president of the North Carolina Music Educators Association but has had no previous experience in SGA.