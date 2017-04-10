April 10, 2017

IDEXLAB unveils HOW space, to promote community collaboration On April 7, faculty and students of the IDEXlab joined student artists and the public to celebrate the unveiling of the HOW Space, a multipurpose collaboration space on Howard Street. The IDEXlab, or the Integral Design Experience Laboratory, is an Appalachian State University program designed to provide students with...

D.I.Y skate park in jeopardy by ASU property purchase Appalachian purchased the former Watauga High School on Tuesday for $15.5 million. Although this deal marked the beginning of a new era for the university, it simultaneously brought about the end of another for the Boone skate community. The old Watauga High School is home to Boone’s only legal...

Appalachian Mountain Photography Competition names winners The unique beauty, nature, culture and lifestyle of the southern Appalachian Mountains comes to life through the Appalachian Mountain Photography Competition, a Boone-based annual competition that invites both amateur and professional photographers to submit photos that showcase an aspect of the region. A collaboration between ASU Outdoor Programs, the...

Spicing up the High Country Tank’s Tacos y Tequila opened its doors for business in March, joining the Boone restaurant scene to provide top-shelf tequila and specialty tacos made from fresh, local ingredients. Tank’s serves southern California style food and has 10 tacos on its menu, ranging from standard ground beef and shredded chicken...