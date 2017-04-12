Boone Police identify victim in fatal assault; son of victim involved

Boone police responded to a traumatic injury from a reported assault at 137 Stoneybrook Ct. last Sunday at approximately 1:56 a.m.

Police transported the victim to Watauga Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead. According to the police release the other involved party is the victim’s son.

The decedent is Gary Robert Caddell, 55 years old, Fisk Court, Raleigh, North Carolina.

An autopsy was completed Tuesday at Baptist Medical Center, according to the police release a complete autopsy report is not expected for several weeks and the investigation is still ongoing.