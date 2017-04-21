Road Closures Continue for Water Transmission Line

Due to the construction of Boone’s new water line, closure of Brownwood Road will continue for the time being and a portion of New River Hills will be closed beginning May 1, according to a press release sent out on Thursday.

Garney Construction Company, the contractor installing the pipeline, encountered some rocky soil along Brownwood Road, slowing the progress of the pipe’s installation. The contractor deemed it too much of a liability and non-compliant with DOT standards to reopen the road to weekend traffic.

A portion of New River Hills will be closed near the intersection of U.S. 421 starting May 1. Pipe installation in that area will begin mid-May.

A barrier wall along old U.S. 421 was relocated April 14 to open up the driveway into Discovery Chevrolet. The contractor expects this barrier to remain in place until mid-May.

Crews working under Garney Construction have been installing about 100 feet of pipe per day.

In the last 30 days, another contractor, the Harper Corporation, has been removing brush and installing water lines for the new clearwell at the water treatment plant.

In the next 30 days, Harper Corporation expects to finish excavating for the new clearwell.