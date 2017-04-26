Senior goodbye: Katie Murawski

I have been with The Appalachian since the spring of 2015. As a shy and confused sophomore reporter, I scribbled my way through my first term on the paper. I was too scared to pitch ideas, so I quietly sat through the meetings and waited for an assignment. Before finding my voice at The Appalachian, I wasn’t in a good place academically, mentally or emotionally. I like to think, without being too cryptic, that The Appalachian gave me purpose as a student at Appalachian State.

I came to college wanting to make a difference, a significant difference. I went into the sociology field because I was thinking too big. I wanted to uproot the patriarchy, I wanted to change society’s opinion on gender and sexuality, I wanted be an advocate for people of color and I wanted to give a voice to those who may not have one. I wanted to DO something. However, I noticed that I spent the majority of my time in a classroom watching documentaries on sexual assault in the military.

This sickened me, why couldn’t I find a place to get involved and start making a difference? After switching majors (thank you, mom), I didn’t realize what journalism really meant. I originally joined the paper thinking I would only write film reviews because it didn’t occur to me that by writing and telling stories that matter to people, I could change the world a little bit at a time.

After writing for the paper for two semesters, I learned a really valuable lesson about myself: I was a leader. I wanted the editor’s job more than I had ever wanted anything. As an editor, I actually had dreams and aspirations. Going to New York City and Washington D.C. with the paper only made me try harder and dream bigger. After the Inauguration of our 45th president, in the era of post-truth, “alternative” facts and right in time for graduation, I realized just how serious and critical my future career is and will be. No matter how rough the road, I am still confident and driven to change the world. Even if it is only one story at a time, one community at a time.

While at The Appalachian, I have met and became close to an amazing, eccentric and passionate team on the editorial board and A&E desk. These people ranged from journalists, graphic designers, videographers, photographers and even those damn English majors. These people are what made the long nights transcribing interviews and chasing down sources worth it in the end. I have spent many nights, whether I wanted to or not, bonding and becoming close with them. I have been so privileged to get to know them and spend time with them because each one of them has taught me something different, and for that I will always be grateful. All of this to say, it has been lit, fam and you all will always be my lit fam.

Goodbye, The Appalachian. Remember me when you see a really dank meme.