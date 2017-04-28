Boone police arrest three suspects in connection to armed robbery

Boone police responded to a reported armed robbery at 137 Stoneybrook Court on Thursday. According to the police report, they took three suspects into custody in connection with the robbery.

The suspects and their charges are as follows:

Isaiah Scott Beck, 18, charged with two counts of Felony Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon, two counts of Felony Conspiracy to Commit Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon and one count of Misdemeanor Assault of a female.

Javier Isaiah Holloway, 20, two counts of Felony Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon, two counts of Felony Conspiracy to Commit Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon and one count of Misdemeanor Assault of a female.

Daniel Alejandro Silva, two counts of Felony Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon, two counts of Felony Conspiracy to Commit Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon.

Suspects were assigned a June 1 court date and were held on a $100,000 secured bond.

According to the police report, Chief Dana Crawford said he was thankful for those who called the department to assist in the apprehension of the suspects.

According to the report Boone police a

re still investigating the incident and anyone with additional information is urged to contact the department and ask for Detective Jason Reid.