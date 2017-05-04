Man shot after reported home invasion

May 4, 2017
Boone police found a man suffering a gunshot wound that was not life-threatening at 195 Green Street after responding to a reported home invasion Wednesday at approximately 9:37 p.m., according to a police report.
According to the report the male resident reported shooting the suspect after he forced entry into the apartment.
The suspect was transported to Watauga Medical Center and later released. According to the report the investigation is still ongoing.
