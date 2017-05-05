Best of Boone 2017

Best hamburger: Comeback Shack

Best pizza: Capone’s

Best coffee shop: Espresso News

Best taco: The TApp Room

Best drink deal: $2 Coronas at TApp on Wednesdays

Best breakfast: Melanie’s

Best place to buy produce: Watauga County Farmer’s Market

Best dessert: App Cookie Co.

Best BBQ: Woodlands

Best wings: The Rock

Best sandwich: Our Daily Bread

Best local brewery: Appalachian Mountain Brewery

Best place to eat with parents: Dan’l Boone Inn

Best vegetarian menu: Coyote Kitchen

Best Mexican restaurant: Dos Amigos

Best place to take a selfie: Blue Ridge Parkway

Best trivia night: Galileo’s

Best live music venue: Legends

Best art gallery: Turchin Center

Best local band/performer: Adam Church

Best place to dance: The Local

Best place to meet singles: Tinder

Best ski mountain: Sugar Mountain

Best hiking trail: Rough Ridge

Best swimming hole: Trash Can Falls

Best day trip: Asheville

Best place to bike: Blue Ridge Parkway

Best place to run: Greenway

Best place to buy App State merch: Mountaineer Mania

Best place to buy men’s clothing: Mast General Store

Best place to buy women’s clothing: Boone Belles

Best place to buy Chacos: Mast General Store

Best secondhand store: Anna Banana’s

Best rental company: The Winkler Organization

Best place to live with a pet: Mountaineer village

Best place to live alone: Hippie Hill

Best place to live with a roommate: The Cottages of Boone

Best place to live overall: Hippie Hill

Best place to get a haircut: Haircut 101

Best tattoo artist: Cutty Badge, SpeakEasy

Best hotel: Courtyard by Marriott

Best nail salon: Natural Nails

Best meal: McAlister’s

Best coffee shop: Crossroads

Best sorority: Alpha Phi

Best fraternity: Sigma Nu

Best NPHC organization: Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc.

Best club: APPS

Best fitness class: Yoga

Best place to be on a nice day: Sanford Mall

Best place to study: Belk Library

Best P.E. class: Snowboarding

Best excuse for skipping class: Nice weather

Best residence hall, east side: Summit

Best residence hall, west side: LLC

