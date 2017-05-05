Best of Boone 2017

Best hamburger: Comeback Shack
Best pizza: Capone’s
Best coffee shop: Espresso News
Best taco: The TApp Room
Best drink deal: $2 Coronas at TApp on Wednesdays
Best breakfast: Melanie’s
Best place to buy produce: Watauga County Farmer’s Market
Best dessert: App Cookie Co.
Best BBQ: Woodlands
Best wings: The Rock
Best sandwich: Our Daily Bread
Best local brewery: Appalachian Mountain Brewery
Best place to eat with parents: Dan’l Boone Inn
Best vegetarian menu: Coyote Kitchen
Best Mexican restaurant: Dos Amigos
Best place to take a selfie: Blue Ridge Parkway
Best trivia night: Galileo’s
Best live music venue: Legends
Best art gallery: Turchin Center
Best local band/performer: Adam Church
Best place to dance: The Local
Best place to meet singles: Tinder
Best ski mountain: Sugar Mountain
Best hiking trail: Rough Ridge
Best swimming hole: Trash Can Falls
Best day trip: Asheville
Best place to bike: Blue Ridge Parkway
Best place to run: Greenway
Best place to buy App State merch: Mountaineer Mania
Best place to buy men’s clothing: Mast General Store
Best place to buy women’s clothing: Boone Belles
Best place to buy Chacos: Mast General Store
Best secondhand store: Anna Banana’s
Best rental company: The Winkler Organization
Best place to live with a pet: Mountaineer village
Best place to live alone: Hippie Hill
Best place to live with a roommate: The Cottages of Boone
Best place to live overall: Hippie Hill
Best place to get a haircut: Haircut 101
Best tattoo artist: Cutty Badge, SpeakEasy
Best hotel: Courtyard by Marriott
Best nail salon: Natural Nails
Best meal: McAlister’s
Best coffee shop: Crossroads
Best sorority: Alpha Phi
Best fraternity: Sigma Nu
Best NPHC organization: Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc.
Best club: APPS
Best fitness class: Yoga
Best place to be on a nice day: Sanford Mall
Best place to study: Belk Library
Best P.E. class: Snowboarding
Best excuse for skipping class: Nice weather
Best residence hall, east side: Summit
Best residence hall, west side: LLC
