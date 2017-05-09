Savage will not return as App State softball coach

Appalachian State University announced on Tuesday that they have decided not to renew the contract of softball head coach Janice Savage after her three seasons at the helm.

Savage was hired on July 11, 2014, and led the Mountaineers through the first three seasons as a Sun Belt conference team. Savage went 39-114 during the three seasons and held a 5-66 Sun Belt record with only one conference series win.

After an 18-game losing streak to start Sun Belt play this season, the Mountaineers picked up their first ever Sun Belt series win under Savage against UT Arlington in April. The Mountaineers finished the 2017 season with a 14-34 overall record and 2-22 Sun Belt record.

The Mountaineers went 14-33 and 11-45 in 2015 and 2016 respectively.

“I’d like to thank Coach Savage for her commitment to App State softball the last three years,” athletics director Doug Gillin said in a press release. “I wish Janice and her family nothing but the best in the future.”

An 11-year coaching veteran, Savage previously was the head coach at Delaware State University from 2013-14, where she was named the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Coach of the Year. Savage arrived at App along with former Delaware State pitcher Vanessa Ciocatto and recruit Tiffany Taynor.

Appalachian State athletics will begin a national search for a new head coach immediately.

Story By: Jason Huber, Sports Editor