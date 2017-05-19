App State announces five-year contract extension for Satterfield

A&E Moogfest 2017: what we’re looking forward to Formerly held in Asheville, Moogfest is a yearly festival based in North Carolina that combines performances from cutting-edge electronic artists at night with a technology conference during the day....

Softball Savage will not return as App State softball coach Appalachian State University announced on Tuesday that they have decided not to renew the contract of softball head coach Janice Savage after her three seasons at the helm. Savage...

Top Stories Best of Boone 2017 Best hamburger: Comeback Shack Best pizza: Capone’s Best coffee shop: Espresso News Best taco: The TApp Room Best drink deal: $2 Coronas at TApp on Wednesdays Best breakfast: Melanie’s...