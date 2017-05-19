App State announces five-year contract extension for Satterfield

Appalachian State football and head coach Scott Satterfield announced on Friday that the two have agreed to a five-year contract extension that runs through the 2021 season.
Signing a new deal in 2015 that ran through 2020, the Appalachian State Board of Trustees approved the new contract during a meeting on March 24. The North Carolina Board of Governors approved the contract on May 18.
Succeeding former Mountaineer head coach Jerry Moore in 2012, Satterfield has led the Mountaineers to a 32-18 record in his first four seasons and a 20-4 Sun Belt conference record in the team’s first three seasons as an FBS program.
“Scott Satterfield continues to take App State football to new heights,” director of athletics Doug Gillin said in a press release. “In four seasons at App State, he has orchestrated one of the most successful transitions to FBS football and continues to build App State football for long-term sustainable success on a national level.”
Satterfield has led the Mountaineers to two Camellia Bowl victories in the team’s first two eligible bowl season and most recently helped lead App to their first ever Sun Belt conference championship.
The Mountaineers are 27-5 in their last 32 games and have won 10 or more games in their last two seasons including a record-breaking 11 win season in 2015. Only Clemson, Ohio State and Alabama have a better record over that time period.
Attending App State as a student, Satterfield has spent 21 of the last 26 years in Boone as a student athlete from 1991-95, an assistant coach for the football program from 1998-2008 and 2012 and then replaced Moore on December 14, 2014.
Not only has Satterfield seen success on the field, but also off the field, Satterfield’s last two recruiting classes have averaged a 3.5 GPA, and the program just achieved its highest fall semester GPA since Satterfield joined the program.
“As strong as Scott’s on-field success has been at App, he also continues to raise the bar for our football program’s performance in the classroom and its involvement in the community,” Gillin said. “Scott is truly building our program the right way.”
Despite receiving interest from power five programs over the last few years, Satterfield has chosen to stay at his alma mater in Appalachian State.
“Appalachian is home and it continues to be a dream realized to be the head coach at my alma mater, a place at which I have spent most of my life,” Satterfield said in a press release.
Satterfield will now look to take the Mountaineers football program to even greater heights this upcoming season, which will be his fifth, when the Mountaineers face power-five team Georgia on September 2.
“I look forward to continuing to lead this program and be an ambassador for Appalachian State University,” Satterfield said. “It’s great to be a Mountaineer!”
