App State football media day brings excitement for the new season

Football Senior tight end Bill Cecil surprised with football scholarship One of the traditions that App State football head coach Scott Satterfield holds is allowing senior players to address the team after practices about some of the struggles they...

Campus Governor Roy Cooper visits Boone to support Appalachian Theatre At approximately 4:30 on Friday afternoon, North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper addressed the Boone community for the first time since his election in 2016. Gov. Cooper appeared under the...

Opinion The GOP healthcare conundrum In the early hours of Friday morning, in a 49 to 51 vote, the Senate rejected a final attempt from the Republican party to repeal the Affordable Care Act....