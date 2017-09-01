0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Reddit

In the wake of Hurricane Harvey, gas prices across the country have been rising.

In Boone, gas prices exceeded $2.60 at some stations on Friday.

Gov. Roy Cooper declared a state of emergency and issued executive orders to stabilize gas supplies to North Carolina.

Executive Order No. 19, signed by Cooper on Thursday, declared a state of emergency and waives the cap on maximum hours of service restrictions for fuel vehicles traveling through North Carolina.

Cooper additionally asked the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to waive certain federal regulations to keep gasoline supplies moving, which was granted Thursday.

Executive Order No. 18 declares an abnormal market disruption for gasoline in North Carolina, meaning the law against overcharging in a time of crisis is now in effect statewide for the next 45 days.

North Carolinians who spot potential gas price gouging may report it to the North Carolina attorney general’s office at ncdoj.gov or 1-877-5-NO-SCAM.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with those suffering from Harvey and its aftermath, and North Carolina is doing everything we can to help,” Cooper said. “This executive order will help essential supplies get to flood victims as soon as possible, while also keeping fuel flowing here in North Carolina.”