The Mountaineers men’s soccer team traveled to Winston-Salem looking to upset the nationally ranked No. 4 Wake Forest, but fell short losing 3-0 at Spry Stadium. A brace from Ema Twumasi and a late goal from Bruno Lapa led to the Demon Deacons victory.

Despite many early threats from the Demon Deacons, the Mountaineers defense held strong against one of the country’s highest-scoring attacks. Freshman defenseman Zeiko Harris cleared many of Wake Forest’s dangerous deliveries into the box during the first half. Both sides went into halftime 0-0 with the Mountaineers defense holding valiantly.

However, the home side broke the deadlock in the 47th minute when Twumasi broke into the box and finished low beneath the reach of junior goalie Jake Chasteen. Twumasi had John Bakero to thank for the assist.

Just five minutes later, Twumasi was at it again and found the bottom corner after Brad Dunwell and Bakero set him up for his second of the match and third in two matches for the Demon Deacons.

The Mountaineers looked to counter against Wake Forest with runs from freshman midfielder Marc Pfrogner and freshman forward Reed Hunnicutt. Both Pfrogner and Hunnicutt were able to win free kicks in the Wake Forest half.

Wake Forest scored their third and final goal of the match when Chasteen came to parry a shot and Lapa was there to tuck home the rebound.

App State looked to create opportunities late on and test the Wake Forest defense who were able to limit opportunities from freshman forwards Juan Hernandez and Tyquann Perinchief.

The Apps return to Ted Mackorell Soccer Complex on Saturday as they look to utilize their strong defense and earn a positive result against Longwood at 7 p.m.

Story By: Jamie Patel, Video Editor

Photo By: Haley Canal, Intern Staff Photographer