0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Reddit

For the first time since 2012, Mountaineer Madness will return for App State men’s and women’s basketball on Oct. 20 at Holmes Convocation Center. The event will kick off both men’s and women’s basketball seasons and is free to the public beginning at 8 p.m.

Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. and fans will be welcomed at 7:15, followed by the introduction of the women’s team, special events and a scrimmage of two 10-minute halves. The men’s team will participate in the same events starting at 8.

The App State men’s team brings in several notable newcomers to compliment their returning players after a 9-21 season including 2016 leading scorer, junior guard Ronshad Shabazz and senior forward Griffin Kinney to headline the group.

After a 12-19 season, the App State women’s team added eight new players and two coaches to their rank for a new look. Rising senior and 2016 leading-scorer Madi Story returns with a few returning veterans, newcomers and a handful of freshmen.

This will be the first time that fans will be able to view the new video board that was built during the offseason. Announced in February, the board features four displays measuring 11.5 feet in length and 17.5 feet in width and will use more than two million LED bulbs.

Both head coaches are excited for the event and look forward to interacting with fans and giving them a chance to meet their teams.

“Our team is excited to be able to get out in front of fans a little early this year,” men’s head coach Jim Fox said. “This will be a fun night, so come on out and welcome the new season with us.”

“This is a perfect way for our fans to get to know what talent we’ll be putting on the floor this season,” women’s head coach Angel Elderkin said. “We’re looking to put on a great show on the 20th.”

Both teams will open up their season play shortly afterward. The men’s team will begin their season in an exhibition against Warren Wilson College on Nov. 7 and the women’s team will start in an exhibition against Tusculum College on Oct. 31. The men open their regular season at home on Nov. 11 to host Toccoa Falls College, and the women will host Georgia Tech on Nov. 10.

Story By: Brooks Maynard, Senior Sports Reporter