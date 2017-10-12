1 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Reddit

BOONE—The nation was left in shock after Stephen Paddock shot and killed 59 people including himself and left more than 500 injured at a concert in Las Vegas on Oct. 1, the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

After national tragedies, some people may feel uneasy because they now wonder if it is right for them to feel safe.

“We know sometimes that this weighs heavily on people if they have several things going in their life. A large-scale event like this adds another stressful component,” Chris Hogan, director of the Counseling and Psychology Services Center, said. “It might be adding to the weight, so they might say they’re coming in because they are anxious.”

Hogan said that the counseling services center has not made any adjustments due to the shooting, but that they will tailor to the those who they feel need extra support getting through this tragedy.

Tom Kane, director of university housing, said that the faculty and staff at Appalachian are doing their best to keep everyone safe.

“Each summer we review our policies and procedures to make sure we are following the best practices based upon trends other campuses are following. As there have been more issues happening on campuses over the years, we have stepped up training with staff and worked more closely with University Police,” Kane said.

Andrew Stephenson, director of public safety and chief of police at Appalachian State, said that he and his team have no way of preventing everything from happening, but that he believes they are doing their best.

“We have been preparing for incidents like seen in Las Vegas for many years, and I don’t think that anyone attending a large event is going to notice anything different as far as our procedures for entry and things like that go,” Stephenson said.

The counseling service center can be contacted at 828-262-3180 for students who have any psychological needs or concerns.

The campus police department can be contacted at 828-262-2150 to report safety concerns.

Story by; Anna Dollar, News Reporter