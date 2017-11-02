2 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Reddit

Virginia Foxx (R-5th Congressional District)

Foxx has won all eight of her elections raising $4,938,496 in campaign contributions. Her top five contributors are American Bakers Association ($39,000); AT and T ($35,000); UPS ($34,000); Branch Banking and Trust ($29,329) and National Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors ($27,500).

Thom Tillis (R-NC)

Till has run in five races for public office and won all of them raising $12,360,919 in campaign contributions. He has donated a total of $307,451 to his campaign over the years. His top five contributors are the Thom Tillis Campaign Committee ($163,540); National Republican Senatorial Committee ($45,400); Bank of America ($27,500); Friends for an American Majority ($25,360) and Duke Energy ($24,500).

Richard Burr (R-NC)

Burr has run for office twice winning both elections raising a total of $25,466,953 in campaign contributions. His top contributors are Richard Burr Campaign Committee ($1,385,994); Burr NC Victory Fund ($179,792); Americans United for Freedom ($137,507); National Republican Senatorial Committee ($89,400) and Burr Toomey Victory Fund ($79,943).

Governor Roy Cooper (D)

Cooper has run for office seven times and won all seven raising a total of $31,315,179 in campaign contributions. His top five contributors are the North Carolina Democratic Party ($5,166,967); North Carolina Advocates for Justice ($36,718); Mack Braswell Pearsall ($35,534); Jerry L. Woodsworth ($32,650) and Bank of America ($30,100)

Lieutenant Governor Dan Forest (R)

Forest has run for office two times winning both elections raising a total of $3,016,135 in campaign contributions. His top five contributors are the North Carolina Republican Party ($96,561); Hal Weatherman ($33,343); Daniel James Forest ($31,690); Alexandra L. Henson ($24,100) and David Longo ($22,200).

Deanna Ballard (R-45th District) State Senator

Ballard has run for office once winning the election and raising $95,237 in campaign contributions. Her top five contributors are North Carolina Republican Senate Caucus ($20,655); Alexandra L. Henson ($5,100); Thomas P. Lutz ($5,100); SARAHPAC ($5,000) and Melvin Graham ($5,000).

Jonathan Jordan (R) NC House of Representatives

Jordan has run for office four times winning all four elections and raising a total of $941,674 in campaign contributions. His top five contributors are the North Carolina Republican Party ($427,062); North Carolina Association of Realtors ($21,600); Timothy Keith “Tim” Moore Campaign for Committee ($16,800); Watauga County Republican Central Committee of North Carolina ($16,500) and Stam for House ($16,000).

Mayor: Rennie Brantz

Brantz has given a total of $925 to four different filers since 2010. He gave $150 in 2010 and $150 in 2012 to Cullie Tarleton. Tarleton lost both elections for house district 093. Brantz gave $25 to Roy James Carter in 2012 when Carter ran for Senate District 045 and lost. He gave $100 to Percilla Counts in 2014 when Counts ran for House District 093 and lost. Brantz gave $500 to Joshua H. Stein in 2016 when he ran for attorney general and won.

Town Council:

Jeannine Underdown Collins

Collins has given a total of $2,100 to three different filers since 2008. She gave a total of $1,000 to Marc Basnight who ran in 2008 for Senate District 001 and gave $200 when he ran for the same position in 2010. Basnight won both elections. Collins gave $500 to Walter H. Dalton in 2008 where he won the lieutenant governor position and gave him $250 in 2012 where he ran for governor and lost. She gave Percilla Counts $150 when she ran for House District 093 in 2016

Lynne Mason

Mason has given $450 to three different filers since 2008. She gave $200 to Beverly Perdue in 2008 when Perdue ran for governor and won. Mason also gave $50 to the Obama campaign in 2012, and $200 to Walter H. Dalton when he ran for governor and lost.

Loretta Clawson

Clawson has given $1,080 to nine different filers since 1996. She gave $25 to Dennis A. Wicker in 1996 when he ran for lieutenant governor and won. In 2000 she gave Elaine F. Marshall $200 when she ran for secretary of state and won. Clawson gave $25 to Beverly Perdue when she ran for lieutenant governor and won in 2004. In 2008, 2010 and 2012, Clawson gave a total of $325 to Cullie Tarleton when Tarleton ran for House District 093. Tarleton won in 2008 but lost in 2010 and 2012. Clawson gave Steve Goss $100 when he ran for Senate District 045 in 2010 and lost. She gave $30 to Linda McGee when she ran for the appellate court seat in 2012 and won. In 2012 she gave $25 to Roy James Carter when he ran for Senate District 045 and lost. She also gave $125 to Walter H. Dalton in 2012 when he ran for governor and lost. In 2014, Clawson gave $100 to both Percilla Counts, House District 093, and Eugene James Sponenberg, Senate District 045. They both lost their elections. In 2016, she gave $25 to Roy Cooper when he ran for governor and won.

Charlotte Mizelle

Mizelle has given a total of $250 to two different filers since 2012. She gave $100 to Elaine F. Marshall when she ran for secretary of state and won in 2012. She also gave Janice Murray Mills $150 when she ran for House District 025 and lost in 2012.

L.D. Hagaman, sheriff

Hagaman has give a total of $200 to two different filers since 2012. He gave $100 to Samuel James Ervin IV when he ran for an open seat in the supreme court and won in 2014. Hagaman also gave $100 to Walter H. Dalton in 2012 when he ran for governor and lost.

Board of Elections:

Bill Aceto, Chairman

Aceto has given a total of $975 to six different filers. He has given a total $325 to Patrick McCrory when he ran for governor in 2012 as well as 2016. In 2016, Aceto gave $100 to Jonathan Christian Jordan when he ran for House District 093, $100 to Philip Edward Berger Sr, $100 to Deanna Marie Ballard and $250 to Eldon Sharpe Newton III. McCrory and Newton were the only two candidates that he donated to who lost in 2016.

Stella Anderson, Member

Anderson has given a total of $450 to one filer. She gave $250 to Percilla Counts in 2014 and then $200 in 2016. Counts lost both elections for House District 09

The writer could not find information on Quint David, a candidate for town council, or Nancy Owens, secretary.

Moss Brennan is a freshman journalism major from Durham, North Carolina. You can follow him on Twitter at @mosbren