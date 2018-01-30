0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Reddit

Appalachian State University (2-1) hosted the Bobcats of Lees-McRae (0-1) Sunday in an impressive 7-0 decision. The Mountaineers won all six singles bouts and three wins in doubles to secure their second win in a two-day, three game weekend.

In doubles, the pairs of freshman Ben Webster and sophomore Alex Pavkovich, freshman Spencer Brown and redshirt junior Campbell Stone and freshman Blake Carter and junior Alex Brea all won their respective matches to earn the Mountaineers three early points.

“After yesterday, we had a lot of confidence. Especially the freshmen, that was a lot of their first wins, everyone’s confidence was really high,” Pavkovich said.

That confidence was on display as the Mountaineers did not lose a single match against the Bobcats. Even with half of App’s starting roster consisting of true freshmen, head coach Bob Lake’s team was able to keep their momentum and dominate the whole way.

“Watching these guys win matches makes us as a team feel better,” sophomore Milo Bargeron said. “Seeing them perform and win matches now makes it easier for us to rely on them later.”

Bargeron defeated Bobcat senior Gabriel Muniz 6-4 and 6-3 in one of many singles victories for the Mountaineers. The freshmen Brown, Webster and Carter all won their sets, as did Pavkovich and Stone.

“What I’m looking for in these guys is a good attitude,” coach Lake said. “It’s hard to play multiple games like this, and everybody wants to play, but only the guys that show me they have the attitude are going to be out there.”

App State will not slow down, as they played North Carolina A&T State University later that afternoon, and will play another match on Friday against North Carolina Central University. Hopefully the Mountaineers can keep their momentum going as they continue their season.

Story By: Garrett Wold, Sports Reporter

Photo By: Courtesy of App State Athletics