The hip-hop group Migos will be performing at the Holmes Convocation Center on April 5, according to an announcement published on the Appalachian Popular Programming Society website on Feb. 20.

Migos is a hip hop trio hailing from Lawrenceville, Georgia. The group’s members are known by their stage names, Quavo, Takeoff and Offset. Their third album, “Culture II,” came out in January.

APPS club shows chairperson and junior electronic media broadcasting major Emily Lamb said discussion of the concert has been brewing at APPS meetings for some time.

“As a council, we brainstormed in the beginning of the semester, but it wasn’t until about the middle of January when it was confirmed,” Lamb said. “We had to wait to get the contract in and everything before we could even discuss it as a council, really.”

Lamb said she is excited to see hype for the concert spread on campus and hopes the show will have a huge turnout.

“We’re hoping for it to be an all-student show, so hopefully it’ll sell out in student sales,” Lamb said.

APPS Concerts Council secretary and junior finance major Niamh Douglas said the council was looking to invite another rap artist to perform at Appalachian State after the success of artist Lil Wayne’s show at App in April 2017.

“Last year we brought Lil Wayne and it was really successful,” Douglas said. “We wanted to bring more diversity to campus, and Migos was another huge option to bring to Convo. I think they’re huge right now, and they’re only getting bigger.”

Tickets will go on sale at 9 a.m. on Feb. 26. They can be purchased online or in person at the Holmes Convocation Center ticket booth and the information desk in the Plemmons Student Union.

Tickets will be on sale for $45 for student seated tickets, $55 for student floor tickets and $65 for non-student seated tickets.

Story by: Ashley Goodman, A&E Editor

Photo courtesy of Quality Control Music

Featured Photo Caption: The cover of Migos’s new album “Culture II,” which was released this January.