Friday afternoon, DeJon Milbourne, senior accounting major, and Brigitte Kelly, sophomore political science major, became the next President and Vice President of the App State Student Government Association.

Milbourne and Kelly won by a margin of 53.1 percent.

“Thank you. Thank you to everyone who supported and everyone who voted regardless of who they voted for,” Milbourne said.

Milbourne has previous experience with student government, as he is currently a senator for the junior class.

“I’m just really happy to have run with someone as accomplished and as amazing as Dejon,” Kelly said. “He is incredibly prepared for this job, and I can’t imagine doing it with anyone else.”

Their opponents, Anderson Clayton, junior journalism and political science double major, and Christopher Hinton, senior management major, received 49.6 percent of the vote.

Clayton is the current student body president. Hinton, chief financial officer, and Kelly, secretary, are current members of her cabinet.

“I just want to say thank you to everyone who supported us and believed in us throughout this process,” Clayton said via text message. “Campaigns are never easy, but I’m happy that we had the most students vote in the history of App elections.”

“(The first steps will be) making sure the transition is smooth and making sure people know that we are here to empower all of the students of Appalachian State,” Kelly said. “It’s about them, it’s not about us. Even though today is about us, the next year is about them.”

Story by Jackie Park, News Reporter

Photo by Mickey Hutchings

Featured image caption: DeJon Milbourne and Brigitte Kelly celebrating after winning the election. Milbourne and Kelly will be the class president and vice president for the 2018/2019 academic year.