Three men were arrested during a traffic stop after Migos’ performance at the Holmes Convocation Center on Thursday night, according to Boone Police Department.

Jharon Ahmad Murphy, of Snellville, Georgia, Daryl Irvon McPherson, of Cleveland, Ohio, and Kevin Spigner, of Smyrna, Georgia, were arrested.

Officers at the concert smelled marijuana as the band’s vehicle left the Holmes Convocation Center, according to a press release from Boone Police.

Officers did a traffic stop on N.C. Highway 105 and searched the vehicle. The officers found 420 grams of marijuana, 26 ounces of codeine and Xanax.

Murphy was charged with felonious possession of marijuana with intent to sell or deliver and a misdemeanor possession of a Schedule 5 controlled substance. He is being held on a $5,000 secured bond pending a court appearance on May 29.

McPherson was charged with a misdemeanor possession of a Schedule 6 substance and misdemeanor possession of a Schedule 5 controlled substance. He was a issued a citation and has a June 1 court appearance.

Spigner was charged with misdemeanor possession of Schedule 5 controlled substance. He was issued a citation and has a May 29 court appearance.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are possible depending on results from the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations Laboratory.

Story by Moss Brennan, In-Depth Editor

Photos courtesy Boone Police

