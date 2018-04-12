0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Reddit

Raven Moffett, a senior art and visual culture major, calls herself overt and upfront and said the same can be said of her installation, “Decolonizing the Self,” the newest exhibition featured in the Looking Glass Gallery.

Raven Moffett describes in her artist statement that her history is “split on opposite sides of Manifest Destiny” by being a white/Native woman.

Therefore, Raven Moffett said she chose to confront the anxieties and insecurities that are associated with the acknowledgement of one’s identity by posing upon herself the question, “Am I Native enough?”

The question which Raven Moffett said has plagued her since childhood is reverberated throughout her self-portraiture, videography and sculpture compositions.

“They center around internal and external conflict regarding white-passing Nativeness,” Raven Moffett said. “I’m really interested in and concerned about the politics and the ethics of representation, particularly in the art realm. But then I realized that if you’re going to navigate a situation where you think you have the most authority to speak on something, you best do it about yourself.”

She has been educated in photography, but said she is particularly interested in non-digital alternative processes. Raven Moffett said she was particularly influenced by Edward Curtis and others when creating her work, while keeping in mind historic portrayals of Native Americans by non-Native and indigenous peoples.

Curtis was an American photographer and ethnologist who produced work about Native and indigenous peoples in the American West.

“The tropes of the noble savage, the savage primitive and the Indian princesses come up in my work in different ways, like how I do my hair and in the way that I negotiate my body,” Raven Moffett said.

Raven Moffett also features nudity in her work, which she said adds an element of tangible vulnerability that not only speaks to the nature of her topic but also encourages conversation. She said that she has been critiqued for her incorporation of nudity, being told that her work should be more inviting.

“That’s just not how I operate,” Raven Moffett said. “I’ve always been overt and upfront through my work and also just with my verbal conversations.”

One regret Raven Moffett said she had was her inability to feature more Native and indigenous artists during her solo exhibition.

“My biggest concern was stepping on the toes of other Native and indigenous artists. For me to have a solo show, I really wanted to do a collaborative show that was a partner to this,” Raven Moffett said.

Raven Moffett talked about what she described as a saturation of art produced by “old white men.”

“Especially operating at this university, which is not very diverse in many senses of the word, there can be class layered on top of that, gender and sexuality, ethnicity, it’s important work that needs to be done,” Raven Moffett said.

Daphne Moffett, Raven Moffett’s mother, said that she saw her daughter rediscover herself through her strong support for Native identities and cultures.

“Raven also feels very strongly not only about protecting Native identities but also of their land, their systems of beliefs, and that all really fed into her process,” Daphne Moffett said. “So this was a very positive piece. Once people realize what has actually happened in history, it should really tug at people.”

Kate Davis, a senior biology major, described her visit to the exhibition as an “out of body experience.”

“The video captivated me the most probably because it seemed so absurd, but I don’t have a creative bone in my body. But nevertheless, it captivated me and the topic is something that definitely warrants discourse,” Davis said.

Raven Moffett’s installation of “Decolonizing the Self’” will be on display at the Looking Glass Gallery in the Plemmons Student Union now through April 19.

Story by: Savannah Nguyen, A&E Reporter

Photos by: Aidan Moyer, News Editor

Featured Photo Caption: A piece in the Decolorizing art exhibit titled “What It Means to Be a Real Indian” by Raven Moffet. Her work is displayed in the Looking Glass Gallery.