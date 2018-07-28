0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Reddit

Mark Ricks was appointed to the Appalachian State University board of trustees on Friday night by the board of governors.

Ricks, along with Casey Cooper, who was appointed to the board of trustees for Western Carolina, was appointed by a unanimous vote.

“I asked him, with the blessing of the chancellor, would he serve because not only has he been an extremely successful businessman but that means I’ll get, at Christmas, a M&M’s care package since he’s the head of security for Mars candies,” Philip Byers, board of governors member, said.

Ricks, who graduated from App State in 1989 with a degree in criminal justice, was the former director of global protective operations for Mars, Inc. from 2005-2017, according to Appalachian Today.

On Nov. 9, 2017, Ricks announced he would be donating $10 million to the “A Mountaineer Impact, A Drive for Excellence,” project with a goal to raise $60 million. The project funds help provide more essential resources for App State Athletics.

“All jokes aside, please pay attention. He had not been back to Boone, he sees a football game on and all of a sudden invests $10 million plus in the future of Appalachian State and each of you have that same opportunity in front of you every day,” Byers said.

Ricks also owns Double Wood Farms, a sanctuary for retired show horses, in Bluemont, Virginia.

Moss Brennan is a sophomore journalism major from Durham, North Carolina. You can follow him on Twitter at @mosbren

Story by: Moss Brennan

Photo by: Marie Freeman

Feature photo caption: Mark Ricks, App State class of 1989, spoke in front of student-athletes, fans, App State faculty and coaches at a ceremony in Holmes Convocation Center on Thursday, November 9, 2017. Ricks was appointed to the App State board of trustees on July 27, 2018.