As students, parents and volunteers surround and fill Cannon Hall, it is evident that emotions are running rampant.

“It’s just as exciting and bittersweet and sad with everyone, every time,” Christy Dodge, a parent experienced with moving her kids into college, said. “Just try to enjoy the day as much as you can. Love them and encourage them.”

Many parents express their relief that they had the opportunity to move in early rather than on the normal move-in day.

“Volunteer and move in early,” Jason Barber, parent of an incoming freshman, said. “I wish we would have had volunteers when we moved my son in, but we didn’t. It’s a good thing.”

The majority of freshmen had their assigned move-in time on Friday. However, if parents were seeking to move their student in early, they had the option to do so if they assisted others on Friday, according to the App State Housing website.

On move-in day, volunteers help unload cars and assist in bringing items to dorm rooms. These volunteers are parents, students, and clubs and organizations.

Volunteers’ responsibilities during their shifts not only included assisting with moving items into the dorm but also providing directions, answering questions and displaying the “Appalachian Way” spirit, according to App State Housing.

While parents helped freshmen move into their dorms, they also reflected on why their child chose App State.

“Just for obviously the beautiful scenery here and it’s a good school,” Kim Britt, parent of an incoming freshman and junior, said.

Incoming freshmen continued Welcome Weekend with events and activities planned by the Appalachian Popular Programming Society and various other clubs and organizations.

Story by: Moss Brennan and Brooke Bryant

Photo by: Mickey Hutchings

Featured photo caption: Parent Association member Don Grosse helps a student move into Lovill Hall. Move-in volunteers welcomed new and returning students to their residence halls on Friday.