The App State vs. Southern Miss football game will not be played as scheduled Saturday.

The home opener for the Mountaineers was scheduled for 3:30 p.m., but was canceled due to growing concerns surrounding Hurricane Florence. App State Athletics announced the decision Wednesday afternoon.

In the official release, App State Athletics said officials from both schools will explore options to reschedule the game. Further details on the game and ticket implications will be communicated as soon as possible via App State Athletics.

Officials from App State, Southern Miss and emergency management personnel decided the cancellation was in the best interest of fans, student-athletes and game day workers.

App State canceled classes beginning at 5 p.m. Wednesday until Sunday.

Florence is a Category 4 storm expected to make landfall on the coast of the Carolinas on Thursday, according to ACCUWeather.

Story by Moss Brennan

Photo by Veronica Hayes