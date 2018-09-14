107 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Reddit

App State canceled all classes and academic obligations through Tuesday.

“Confidence is growing for the Boone area to experience significant potential impact from Hurricane Florence, and the safety of students, faculty and staff traveling to campus is paramount,” according to a post published by App State Alert on Friday at 10:15 p.m.

The Quinn Center will open at 5 p.m. Saturday for off-campus students, faculty and staff in need of safe shelter. The Quinn Center is located on 303 Stadium Drive.

App State will operate in Condition 1 Monday and Tuesday and an update on employee status will be given out by 5 p.m. Sunday.

While classes are canceled, the gates to restricted parking lots will be open and available to students. The university also said to be mindful of lots that are prone to flooding. For more information on flood zones in Boone go to http://gisviewer.townofboone.net/maps/default.htm.

Story by Moss Brennan, News Editor

Picture courtesy AccuWeather radar