0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Reddit

In an email sent by App State Alert, students were informed about an attempted robbery on Sept. 26 at 8:45 p.m. at the intersection of Rivers Street and Stadium Drive.

The email said that the victim reported that he was approached by two men south of the west expression tunnel. The men asked him to get on the ground and proceeded to check his pants pockets before fleeing from the scene.

The alert message described both suspects as two males, one white and one black. The white male suspect is “about 6’0” tall, weighing 185 pounds and wearing a burgundy hooded sweatshirt and black sweatpants.” The black male suspect with a light complexion is “approximately 5’9”, weighing 175 pounds and wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and sweatpants.”

“The University is providing resources and support to assist the victim in this incident,” the alert email said. “Appalachian State University Police are investigating. No suspects have been identified.”

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the App State Police Department at (828) 262-2150. Anonymous tips can be submitted through an online submission form found here: http://police.appstate.edu/crime-tip-submission-form

This story will be updated.

Story by Anna Muckenfuss