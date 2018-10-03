0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Reddit

The National Pan-Hellenic Council held its homecoming step show on Saturday.

The event occurred after the homecoming football game against the University of South Alabama and closed out the week of festivities. It was held in the Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts.

Kayla Hooker, Appalachian’s NPHC vice president of programming and a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., said NPHC organizations worked on the show for about two or three months.

NPHC vice president of administration and finance and member of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc., Chris Hinton said these events showcase the pride App State has for its diverse cultures on campus.

“Actually having an event specifically for marginalized individuals shows that Appalachian not only cares about their students but it’s actively doing things to maintain those students that are here,” Hinton said.

The show started with a performance of the Black National Anthem, “Lift Ev’ry Voice and Sing,” written by James Weldon Johnson in 1900.

The brothers of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc. performed first and did their own rendition of the storyline of the film “Drumline,” but instead of Devin being a part of the drumline, he is a part of the step team. They also did a tribute to all of the sororities within the Divine Nine, the informal name for all of the fraternities and sororities within the NPHC, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. and Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc.

The sisters of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. performed second with a show inspired by the Sept. 15, 1997, cover of Jet magazine featuring the actresses of the hit sitcom “Living Single.” Dressed in overalls, denim jeans and white T-shirts, the sisters called for unity amongst the NPHC.

The group also commented on the fact Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., and Omega Phi Psi Fraternity, Inc. that “chose” not to participate in this year’s show.

In customary step show and stroll off fashion, the DJ for the event decided it was time to turn up and keep the energy in high spirits after the Zeta’s performance.

After the DJ’s performance, the brothers of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. performed. The Kappas made innuendos and references to their cane, strolled to “What’s Your Fantasy” by Ludacris featuring Shawnna, and they performed an ode to the Quiet Storm, a radio format made popular in the mid-1970s with romantic R&B and smooth Jazz, while also giving a shout out to the ladies of the Divine Nine. Finally, the Kappas shimmied out their shirts in one last attempt to steal the show.

Then, the DJ played another step show/stroll off staple song, “Back That Azz Up” by Juvenile featuring Mannie Fresh and Lil Wayne. The respective Greek organizations began strolling. The DJ played more music to keep the energy up.

The Royal Dynasty majorette dance group performed fourth. The group’s purpose is to bring a popular style of dance tradition performed at historically black colleges and universities to a predominantly white institution.

Aubrianna Armstrong, a junior gerontology/interdisciplinary studies major and Royal Dynasty member, said the group practiced in a short time to prepare for the show.

“We practiced three times a week and it was like two weeks,” Armstrong said.

The sisters of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. performed. The organization’s theme was a little girl who wanted to be a Delta when she grew up just like her mother. The little girl had a dollhouse where the dolls came to life when she was not around. Throughout the storyline, the little girl returned to the dolls in different spots where she did not leave them.

The DJ controlled the crowd for the last time as the judges of the competition tallied up the scores. The Zetas and Sigmas took home first place.

Aaliyah Griffin, junior political science major who attended the step show, said her favorite part of the show was seeing the Sigmas perform and she was surprised by the Deltas’ use of props.

“I loved that everyone was so energized. Everyone enjoyed themselves. I love that we were all able to come together and really just enjoy everything about the moment,” Griffin said.

Story by: Cadesha Clarke

Photos by: Lynette Files

Featured Photo Caption: Members of Delta Sigma Theta sorority perform at the NPHC Homecoming Step Show on Saturday.