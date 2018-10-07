0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Reddit

At approximately 4:42 p.m. on Sunday an altercation took place near the front exit of the Publix supermarket. Publix could not immediately be reached for comment.

“Boone Police, Fire and Watauga Medics responded to a report of a stabbing in the vicinity of 1620 Blowing Rock Road. A male, 25 years-of-age, was found to be suffering from a stab wound,” according to a press release from the Boone Police Department’s public information officer Shane Robbins.

The victim was transported for medical treatment, while the alleged assailant is currently being interviewed by Boone Police investigators.

This story will be updated.

By Patrick McCabe

Photo by Patrick McCabe

Featured photo caption: Boone Police investigators gather evidence at the crime scene.