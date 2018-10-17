1 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Reddit

As a lifelong resident of Watauga County and graduate from App State, Tim Hodges said he aspires to promote economic growth and ensure well-paying jobs for all who reside in the county.

Hodges said he believes the county must be creative in developing a business environment that encourages existing businesses to expand, new businesses to relocate and start-ups to begin. One of his goals is to provide well-paying jobs to those students who want to continue living in Watauga County as well as provide better jobs for families in the county.

“We have unbelievably talented students with great ideas graduating from Caldwell Community College and Appalachian State,” Hodges said in an email.

Hodges said Watauga County is in the process of building a state-of-the-art community recreation center for residents and currently has $99.6 million in school infrastructure needs. He said funding these requests and other infrastructure, educational, employee and county services require serious stewardship of taxpayer funds in order to control taxes.

“I believe my business and life experiences, knowledge of the area, the ability to form relationships/partnerships (even with those that may see differently than me), and my deep affection for the county give me a unique ability to serve Watauga County well,” Hodges said in an email.

Tim Hodges lives on a small farm in the Vilas community with his wife. They have three married children and five grandchildren who all live and work in Watauga County. Both he and his wife are graduates of App State as are their children and their spouses.

Hodges said in an email that he has been a small business owner in Watauga County for over 30 years. He is active in the community by serving on various boards, coaching youth sports teams and he is involved in local church mission efforts. Hodges currently serves on the Board of Directors of the Boone Area Chamber of Commerce, Watauga County Economic Development Commission and the Watauga County Cooperative Extension Advisory Board.

“I have been blessed to develop lasting relationships with a broad spectrum of county citizens,” Hodges said in an email. “I have worked with contractors, farmers, business leaders, local and state government leaders, teachers, App State students, education leaders, law enforcement and area visitors to name a few.”

With his local real estate business Hodges & Co., life experiences, knowledge of the area, his ability to form relationships and his deep affection for Watauga County, Hodges said he believes he possesses a unique ability to serve the county well. Understanding the great responsibility that comes with serving as a County Commissioner, Tim Hodges said his mission is to serve the county to the best of his ability and carefully evaluate each decision made for its citizens with no personal agenda.

“I believe a plan for strong economic growth should be a priority,” Tim Hodges said in an email. “If we are unified and use common sense principles, I am convinced our county has a bright future ahead.”

Hodges is running as a Republican against Democrat Billy Kennedy.

Story by Connor Beatty

Photo courtesy of Tim Hodges

Featured photo caption: Republican candidate for Watauga County Commissioner, Tim Hodges.