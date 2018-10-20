0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Reddit

App State University Police released an update on the investigation into an attempted robbery reported on Sept. 26.

The investigation revealed that the crime did not occur, according to an email sent out through App State Alert.

The first email, sent on Sept. 27, described an attempted robbery committed by two men at the intersection of Rivers Street and Stadium Drive.

“The descriptions of suspects and all other information contained in the original Safety Alert can be disregarded,” the email said. “Filing a false, deliberately misleading, or unfounded police report is a criminal offense and may lead to criminal charges.”

Andy Stephenson, chief of university police, said in a text message that the complainant confirmed that they fabricated the story during a follow-up discussion regarding discrepancies, conflicting statements and contradictory evidence.

“Determinations regarding arrest in these types of cases are reached after carefully considering the totality of the circumstances surrounding each case,” Stephenson said in a text message. “We do not anticipate seeking criminal charges in this particular case.”

Story by Anna Muckenfuss