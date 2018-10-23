0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Reddit

On Oct. 13, the 11th bi-annual drug drop-off was coordinated by the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office, Boone Police Department, Blowing Rock Police Department, Town of Boone Public Utilities and Western Youth Network of Boone.

“Pills were collected at the Food Lion in Boone next to Walmart, the Food Lion located on Hwy 421 South just outside of Boone, the Food Lion location in Blowing Rock, and the Foscoe Fire Department,” Wes Hawkins, Watauga County Sheriff’s Office, said in an email.

Wes said the departments collected 30,000 prescription and nonprescription pills and 272.04 ounces of liquid medications.

The drop-off started in October 2010 to remove prescription and nonprescription drugs that are no longer in use.

“Since the implementation of the Lazarus collection bin at Boone PD, Blowing Rock PD, and the Sheriff’s Office, there has been a decrease in the amount of pills collected,” Hawkins said in an email.

Hawkins wrote that this is the average amount they collect during the spring and fall collection date.

The next collection date is planned for spring 2019.

Story by Moss Brennan

Graphic by Efrain Arias-Medina Jr.