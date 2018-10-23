0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Reddit

Men’s basketball redshirt sophomore guard Michael Bibby is out for six to eight weeks after sustaining a broken foot in practice, according to a tweet from Jeff Goodman, a reporter for WatchStadium.com.

Bibby wrote on Twitter that the surgery was successful. If his prognosis is accurate, he could return as early as December, which would be well before Sun Belt Conference play begins in January.

The 2018 season is Bibby’s first year of eligibility as a Mountaineer after sitting out last year per NCAA transfer rules. Bibby started his career at the University of South Florida.

Story By: Brooks Maynard, Sports Editor

Photos By: Courtesy of App State Athletics