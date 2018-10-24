0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Reddit

Republican candidate David Blust is running for the Watauga County Board of Commissioners to represent District 4.

Blust, 62, began attending App State in 1972 and majored in health and physical education with a psychology minor. After Blust graduated and married his wife, in 1981, they remained in Boone with their three sons.

Blust was elected to the Board of Commissioners three separate times in 2002, 2010 and 2014.

“I love serving the citizens of this county. I really enjoy helping people cut through the red tape of government. I also love being a good steward of their tax money,” Blust said in an email.

As a County Commissioner, Blust said he would work to keep taxes low while providing the best services possible for citizens, such as heavier police protection.

“We need to provide armed resource officers in each of our schools. The Sheriff’s Department needs two to three new road officers. We need to keep our citizens safe,” Blust said in an email.

Blust wrote in an email that he agrees with the notion of letting voters vote on a bond referendum to improve Watauga County school conditions.

The bond referendum would fund an estimate of $99.6 million in school needs over the next 13 years, according to the Watauga Democrat.

Blust said in an email that he recognizes the importance of App State graduates staying in Boone.

“(I want to) keep this economy rolling in the right direction so that we can continue to bring good jobs here so that students who want to stay here when they graduate can have an opportunity to secure these jobs,” Blust said in an email.

Blust said in an email that he has been a part of various organizations in Watauga to better connect with constituents.

Blust is a former 10-year member of the North Carolina Jaycees’ Boone chapter. The North Carolina Jaycees is a volunteer organization for 18 to 40-year-olds to participate in community activities that encourage professional and personal growth, according to its website.

Blust is a former club manager of Hound Ears Club, a family-oriented, private community that offers activities such as golf and swimming to its members, according to their website.

Blust attributed his experiences with the Boone Jaycees and Hound Ears Club to gaining experience in dealing with budgets, serving people and problem solving.

“(I have) been on many, many boards and commissions over the years,” Blust said in an email. “This has allowed me to see and interact with many of our citizens and see their needs and concerns.”

Election Day is Nov. 6, and Blust is facing Democrat Larry Turnbow for Watauga County Commissioner.

Story by Christina Beals

Photo courtesy David Blust

Featured photo caption: David Blust, Republican candidate for Watauga County Commissioner.